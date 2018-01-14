One person killed in Dillon County fatal crash Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dillon County Sunday morning.

According to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Parrish Mill Road near SC 57 around 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

Southern says the driver of a 2006 GMC pickup died in the crash. According the troopers, the driver was traveling west on Parrish Mill Road when they ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, ran over the right side of the road again and struck a tree.

Troopers says the two other passengers in the pickup were not injured in the crash. The Dillon County coroner has not released the identity of the driver killed in the crash at this time.

Stay with News13 as we continue to update with more details.