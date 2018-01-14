River Celebration raises money to protect Waccamaw River

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Local community members gathered to help protect and preserve the Waccamaw River and other local waterways.

on Sunday, they attended the River Celebration at The Warehouse on Laurel Street in Conway. The annual fundraiser supports the Winyah Rivers Foundation and its Waccamaw Riverkeeper program. Wynah is a non-profit that works to protect fishing, swimming and drinking water in the Winyah Bay Watershed, including the Waccamaw. The money raised will go towards programs including water quality monitoring and the adopt a landing program, which participates in two big cleanups each year. “We all like clean drinking water, and we get a lot of our drinking water from surface water. So protecting our rivers is protecting our clean drinking water. Without our rivers we wouldn’t be here,” said Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht.