DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Cliff Arnette, the fire happened on Dusk Drive.

SLED and the South Carolina Fire Marshals Office are helping investigate. The Dillon County coroner’s office will release identities at a later time.

This is all the info we have now, but News13 will keep you updated as we learn more.