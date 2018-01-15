Family of 5 without home after fire in Socastee

Fire displaces family of five in Socastee. (News13 Nick Townsend)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a reported house fire in Socastee Monday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, crews responded to 332 Rice Mill Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a reported fire at the home. Officials say the first units on scene reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

Horry County Fire Rescue reported at 8:44 a.m. that the fire is under control and the residents of the home are being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is assisting the family of five, three adults and two children, who have been displaced because of the fire.

Fire officials say the blaze is under investigation and have released no possible cause of the fire.

