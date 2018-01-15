Coroner identifies victim killed in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officials didn’t find a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning until early Monday.

Cpl Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, on Rhodes Community Road near Darlington.

The single-car crash was not reported until Monday morning. The car was headed east when the driver crashed into a ditch.

There was one person in the car and they were not wearing their seat belt.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the driver died in the crash.

37-year-old Sidney Jackson died in the crash, according to Darlington County Coroner’s Office.