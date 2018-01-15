Escaped Union Co. inmate Brent Austin CAPTURED, deputies say

Related Coverage Upstate inmate uses bathroom window to escape custody

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Escaped inmate Brent Austin was taken into custody just before 11:00pm, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Austin was captured in Union County by SLED Agents and deputies.

Austin escaped Friday afternoon while getting ready for a court hearing.

Officials say he escaped out of a small restroom window and jumped down to levels to the ground.

Deputies say he was able to steal a blue pickup truck from the nearby Union Mill Crossing Apartments before leaving the truck later.

The Union County Sheriff is expected to release more details on Austin’s capture at a later time.