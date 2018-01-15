Famous fertility statues that thousands say helped them get pregnant arrive in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re trying to get pregnant or know somebody who is, make sure you head to Ripleys Believe It or Not in Myrtle Beach.

The Odditorium received world-famous fertility statues on Monday, and, legend has it, anyone who touches them will soon be expecting. Tribesmen from the Ivory Coast in West Africa made the wooden statues in the 1930s. Ripley’s headquarters originally received the statues in 1993. Since then, the statues have been to Ripley’s locations all over the world.

This is the second time the statues have come to Ripley’s Believe It or Not in Myrtle Beach. The first was about 15 years ago. Marketing Director Bethany Marshall said the last time the statues were in town, one of Ripley’s employees actually got pregnant after touching them. “I would say touch with caution because they even said at the last location, the two guys who were unloading the statues, their partners got pregnant that next week,” Marshall said.

“I’ve heard of them. I’ve never actually seen them up close. They’re a lot bigger than what I thought they would be,” said Linda Bryant. She and her husband were in town from North Carolina for just one day, and they didn’t want to miss the chance to touch the legendary fertility statues. Though they’re hopeful, Linda says if she did get pregnant, she’d be “Shocked! Shocked! But happy. I felt some energy but I also felt something special, a connected-ness with them.”

Bryant and her husband say they were so focused on their careers, that they never made time to have children. Though she’s 44 years old, Linda hopes she hasn’t missed her chance to be a mom, saying, “With God all things are possible.” Daniel Crockett and his wife Kayo Nakamura are hoping to get pregnant later this year. However, Kayo, who’s 28 years old, says she was diagnosed with certain fertility issues that will make it hard for the couple to conceive. “I was kinda bummed mostly because eventually I want to have a family, and I know she wants a family, and my mom wants grandkids,” said Crockett. “It kinda hurt but knowing that it’s a possibility still …”

They’re hoping touching the infamous fertility statues will help them beat the odds. “I want two kids but I don’t really know what she wants,” said Crockett. “I want two, a boy and a girl,” agreed Nakamura. “I want a boy first though,” Crockett clarified. “Yeah me too,” Nakamura agreed. And if they do have a boy, the couple already has a name picked out. “Jayden. I’ve been wanting this name for a long time,” said Nakamura. “Hopefully it works. That’d be what’s up. I’d be so excited,” added Crockett. “If it works I’d be so surprised,” responded Nakamura.

The statues will be at Ripley’s Believe It or Not on Ocean Boulevard until mid-March. They’re sitting outside of the building, by the ticket counter and are free to the public to use.