Florence Community commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The NAACP and members of the Florence community gathered at New Ebenezer Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior on Monday.

President of the Florence branch of the NAACP, Madie Robinson, said it’s important to remember Dr. King’s accomplishments.

“Each year the branch has a celebration and commemoration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. we keep get together with the community,” she said. “We keep in line with activities nationwide to present to the community the importance of those things Dr. King fought for and died for in the quest for freedom, just, and equality.”

The night was filled with music from two choirs and sermons from several local pastors.

Robinson said each year the NAACP works with a local pastor to speak to the community about Dr. King and the need to continue to fight for equality.

“Dr. King helped with voting rights, civil rights, many of the things that we’re still fighting for today,” Robinson said.

Every pew in the church was filled with people from different backgrounds. Robinson said she wants to continue the legacy that Dr. King left and holding events like the one on Monday will help to do that.

“He was very spiritual, he was nonviolent in his approach to rights,” she said about Dr. King. “He withstood a lot of abuse, physical and emotional, and mental that many would not be able to withstand”