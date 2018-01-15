Georgetown County wants to expand landfill

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County officials say more space is needed for the landfill on Highway 51 and they want to work with the community before finalizing the expansion.

A post on the county’s Facebook page says a public meeting will be held to explain the details of the proposed landfill expansion. The meeting will offer information as well as accept public input.

Officials say a number of issues and related topics will be discussed at the meeting, including:



Operational issues, such as hours of operation



Recycling efforts that may be implemented



Protection of property values



Traffic routing and road maintenance

Establishment of local advisory committees

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. in Georgetown County Council Chambers, 129 Screven Street – 2nd Floor, Georgetown.