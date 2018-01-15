Georgetown County wants to expand landfill

Storm debris being brought into the county landfill on Highway 51 in February 2014. (Georgetown County Facebook)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County officials say more space is needed for the landfill on Highway 51 and they want to work with the community before finalizing the expansion.

A post on the county’s Facebook page says a public meeting will be held to explain the details of the proposed landfill expansion. The meeting will offer information as well as accept public input.

Officials say a number of issues and related topics will be discussed at the meeting, including:

  • Operational issues, such as hours of operation
  • Recycling efforts that may be implemented
  • Protection of property values
  • Traffic routing and road maintenance
  • Establishment of local advisory committees

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5-7 p.m. in Georgetown County Council Chambers, 129 Screven Street – 2nd Floor, Georgetown.

