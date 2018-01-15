Hartsville, Wilson Boys pick up wins in MLK Bash

Columbia, SC – The Hartsville and Wilson boys basketball teams played some good competition in Columbia this afternoon and walked away victorious. Hartsville got the day started with a hard fought 53-50 win over Cardinal Newman. Trae Hannibal led the way with a double, double scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. While Wilson followed up their performance with a win over 5A Sumter 67-58 with Alex Caldwell and Jamonty Williams playing big roles in the contest.

Hartsville 53

Cardinal Newman 50 (Final)

Sumter 58

Wilson 67 (Final)