Hartsville, Wilson Boys pick up wins in MLK Bash

Jamonty Williams slams it home in the Tigers victory.

Columbia, SC – The Hartsville and Wilson boys basketball teams played some good competition in Columbia this afternoon and walked away victorious.  Hartsville got the day started with a hard fought 53-50 win over Cardinal Newman.  Trae Hannibal led the way with a double, double scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.  While Wilson followed up their performance with a win over 5A Sumter 67-58 with Alex Caldwell and Jamonty Williams playing big roles in the contest.

Hartsville 53
Cardinal Newman 50 (Final)

Sumter 58
Wilson 67 (Final)

