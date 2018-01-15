StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Arctic temperatures will stick around for much of the work week with a chance for rain and/or snow Wednesday. Arctic high pressure will stay in control through Tuesday before the next cold front moves through. Clouds will build in Tuesday night ahead of the front. Wednesday the front will approach the Pee Dee and Border-belt. The chance for snow will depend on if the cold air arrives in time to coincide with any moisture left associated with the front. Temperatures during the day Wednesday will be above freezing but they will drop below freezing Wednesday evening. If the moisture is still in the region, we could see a few flurries. Otherwise, it would fall as rain if we see any precipitation during the afternoon. Black ice could be an issue though Thursday morning with any wet roads freezing Wednesday night. We stay cold Thursday afternoon but begin to warm up Friday through the weekend.

Today, Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 22-24 inland, 28 beaches.

Tuesday, a few more clouds and slightly warmer. Highs near 50.