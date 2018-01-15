Top 5 scams targeting you right now

SOUTH CAROLINA ( WSPA ) – From fake apps to bogus coupons, there are a number of new scams that you’ll want to avoid.

The trend right now is scams that target customers of well known companies as well as a few timely warnings.

Here’s how they work so you don’t fall victim.

1. Bogus Uber App

Uber hails itself as the most popular taxi app in 108 countries. And scammers want a piece of that. A new imposter app for Android has a login screen that looks just like Uber, but steals their username and password. As if that’s not bad enough, it then sends the user right to the real Uber app, so they don’t realize anything’s wrong.

2. Fake Netflix Email

Netflix subscribers are the target of another imposter scam. This one is an email that looks like it’s an official message from the streaming service. It claims the user’s account has been disabled and requests payment.

3. Not So Hot Ticket

With the Superbowl fast approaching, the BBB is warning about bogus online football playoff ticket offers. Whenever possible, purchase from the venue.

If not, always check the site verified ticket source to make sure you’re buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers member resale company.

4. Bogus Alid Coupon

The supermarket chain Aldi is warning there’s a fake coupon circulating on social media. Clicking will only put your computer at risk. The company had to curb a similar scam last year where a bogus coupon offered $75 off.

5. Typosquatting

Finally, consumer advocates say be extra careful when you type in an address for a popular website. A scam known as “typosquatting” is on the rise. That’s where criminals buy website domains similar to popular sites, and wait for someone to make a typo in the url. Fake Google, Verizon and Southwest pages have already been taken down, but others are always being built. The imposter pages are just after your money and private information.