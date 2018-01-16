StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

High pressure will hang on through Tuesday before a cold front moves through giving us the chance for rain and snow mix. Today we’ll start out dry and cold and start to see the clouds increasing this afternoon and evening. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer, upper 40s to low 50s. The cold front will arrive sometime Wednesday morning. As the front moves in, the moisture will be limited and temperatures will be rising as the day progresses. The best chance to see snow will be inland near the northern Pee Dee and Border Belt where we could see half an inch to an inch of snow. As temperatures rise above freezing during the day, rain showers will be more likely along the coast but could turn over to a wintry mix or a few flurries Wednesday evening as temperatures begin to drop again. Black ice could be an issue early Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay cold for Thursday behind the front and high pressure will be building in. We will slowly warm up through the weekend with highs on Sunday approaching 70. Another cold front moves through Monday.

Today,, a few more clouds and slightly warmer. Highs inland 51-54, beaches near 50.

Tonight, increasing clouds, cold. Lows inland 32-34. Beaches near 36.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance for Rain/snow. Highs mid to upper 40s.