9 PM Saturday, January 7, 2017

The combination of gusty northwest winds and very cold air coming in from behind today’s storm system will make for dangerous wind chills tonight. Many readings are already in the teens and low 20’s as of 9 PM, and with a lot more cooling overnight they will drop even further.

Wind chill values overnight may approach single digits in some places, especially in the border belt. Actual temperatures will range from around 17 in Lumberton to 19 in Florence and low 20’s at the beaches. This is the coldest we’ve been in about a year! The last time Florence dropped into the teens was January 19, 2016. The last time the beaches dropped to 22 was January 20, 2016. This is not record breaking cold, but will be within a few degrees of records. Tonight with the wind continuing to be strong the wind chill is what will really matter if you go outdoors!

Additionally, since temperatures were below freezing for most of the day today, will be very cold tonight, and with tomorrow’s highs only expected to be in the mid-30’s, there may be some slippery bridges and overpasses throughout the Pee Dee and border belt. Travel is not advised if you don’t have to be on the roads, and it may be better just to stay inside. Wind chill will still be a problem tomorrow too. It will be feeling like the mid-20’s for most of the afternoon even with full sunshine so make sure you are bundled up at all times over the next few days. This cold air is no joke! Tomorrow night/into early Monday will be even colder than tonight for a lot of places with the Pee Dee bottoming out in the middle teens and the beaches near 20.

Protect any exposed pipes around your home and make sure pets and other animals have a safe, warm place to stay through Monday. Pets and other animals feel the wind chill just like people do, and even with fur coats it is not good for most animals to be outside in this kind of cold without adequate shelter.