WEATHER ALERT DAY- Monday Evening

Update: 11 PM Sunday, April 2:

Strong and severe thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening primarily along and west of I-95 as a strong system moves in.

The biggest hazard with any storms will be gusty straight line winds of 60+ mph. Small hail, lightning, and heavy rain are secondary hazards. Tornado threat is low, but cannot be completely ruled out.

Timing will be from 6-8 PM west of I-95 and 8-11 PM from I-95 east to the coast. Areas along and west of I-95 have the better chance for more strong or severe storms because of timing. Before sunset, there will be more energy available in the atmosphere to use for thunderstorms, and they have the potential to be stronger. After 8 PM when the sun sets, the available energy is much less. There is still a risk of strong or severe storms east of I-95, but it is not as high of a risk.

As the cold front part of the system approaches early Tuesday morning, there may be a few lingering showers or storms that redevelop over the eastern Carolinas, but they should not be very strong. After the front sweeps through by mid-day Tuesday, the rest of the day will be clearer and warm.

The risk for severe thunderstorms late Monday night is increasing, and portions of our area is now in the SLIGHT RISK for severe storms.

The greatest potential for severe thunderstorms will start from about 6pm to 7pm west of 95. Then from 8pm to midnight Monday a line of strong to severe storms will continue to push east from the Pee Dee to the coast. These storms will have the potential to produce wind gusts over 60mph, hail, lightning and even an isolated tornadoe can’t be ruled out.

The strongest of the storms will move away after midnight but a few lingering storms are possible later into Tuesday morning.