Weather Alert Day – Thursday

Thunderstorms late Thursday and Thursday night will have the potential to produce severe weather.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday evening across the Pee Dee. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts over 60mph. There is also a small chance for quarter sized hail and an isolated tornado.

Most of the day will be dry Thursday. Thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. The storms that form between 5pm and midnight will have the potential for severe weather.

Thunderstorms will continue after midnight and into Friday morning, and there may be some strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. The chance for severe thunderstorms will go down after midnight

Thunderstorms will continue into Friday morning. The main threat with these morning storms will be heavy rain, and the potential for minor flooding in areas where several thunderstorms train across the same area.