Weather Alert Day for Tuesday

Tuesday will be a Weather Alert Day for rounds of storms with heavy rain moving through the area, some storms later this afternoon/evening could be strong to severe.

The highest threat with this system is the heavy rain and possible flash flooding. Some areas have already received upwards of 2” and forecast models suggest a possible 1” to 3” more this afternoon and into tonight.

We also have the possibility that some of the storms this evening could intensify with the main treat being gusty winds, hail and the possibility for some small tornadoes.

The low that is in GA now looks to be strengthening and tracking a little closer, causing some deep-layer shear (turning wind with height) which could possibly spin up a weak isolated tornado, especially closer to the coast. Looks like there is 2 rounds for severe weather potential….The window for us to see the greatest potential for these stronger storms is from about 2pm to 5pm and then from 8pm to Midnight.