Weather Alert Day for Monday May 29

Join StormTracker13 Meteorologist Jonathan Weant on Facebook LIVE to talk about tonight’s storms and how the rain could interrupt your traveling plans if you’re headed home from Memorial Day weekend activities.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of our area in a “slight” risk (Level 2) for severe weather.

This will not be a widespread evening, storms will be very isolated and the majority of the day will be sunny and hot, in fact the hottest day of the week.

What we are watching are these tiny impulses in the atmosphere that will ride along a cold front to the west. The front will remain to the west today and then move a bit east and stall over North Carolina. Just like last night, the storms will be after 7pm.

It looks like the best locations for these storms will be in the Pee Dee and north. However with the energy and the heat any one of these storms that do pop will have the potential for damaging straight-line winds gust 60mph, lots of lightning, large hail and heavy rain. Tornado threat is very low.