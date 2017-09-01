Weather Alert Day: Friday, September 1st

We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of Harvey will move north toward the Ohio Valley today into tonight. This will increase southwest flow behind a warm

front stretching out from the remnants of Harvey creating lots of instability for this afternoon. A cold front will swing in behind interacting with this warm moist air creating scattered showers and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under the “slight risk” for severe thunderstorms later today as a front stalls across southern North Carolina. The main threats to be concern with is damaging straight line winds, heavy rain and lightning. With the different boundaries, there is a lot of spin in the atmosphere creating risk for isolated tornadoes.The one thing that could help limit the threat will be cloud cover. The more sun we see, the better chance for severe weather.

This risk will be highest near the location of the stalled front which may include parts of South Carolina’s Pee Dee Region. This area has a 5% chance for a tornado while areas further east are in a 2% chance.

The best potential for severe thunderstorms should be during the mid to late afternoon hours inland, with activity moving eastward toward the coast this evening.