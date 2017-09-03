Hurricane Irma Updates

Sunday, Sept 3rd – 11 PM

Below is a detailed explanation on everything we know about Hurricane Irma. Whether you are nervous or just curious, we encourage you to be informed about this storm. While it is lengthy, a short explanation of Irma is impossible.

Current Irma Takeaways

1. It is still too early to talk about specific U.S. Impacts with Irma. We just don’t know.

2. It is a time to prepare, not worry.

3. Have a plan and be ready to implement if needed.

4. Higher confidence should come Wednesday.

5. Inform yourself with the facts presented below.

What We Do Know

Hurricane Irma is a powerful hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is still forecast to strengthen within 48 hours approaching the Leeward Islands. A hurricane hunter plane is surveying the inside of the storm for the first time today which will help future runs of the forecast models. This will likely lead to some higher confidence on the long-term details of Irma.

In the near term, confidence is high Irma will continue a SW track before turning to the NW just before approaching the Leeward Islands. Confidence is also fairly high impacts will be felt near the Bahamas by Thursday. Confidence is much lower after the storm moves near the Bahamas due to fluctuation in each model from run to run.

As much as the public would like to know how strong this storm will be, or where it will go, we just do not know yet. There is a real possibility of Irma making landfall somewhere along the Eastern Seaboard, it could come uncomfortable close to the coastline but Irma could also still go out to sea. As of Sunday evening, there are too many questions marks with several atmospheric variables to determine what Irma does beyond Friday.

Unfortunately, models are just too unreliable that far out to make even a guess as to where Irma will go. Our most reliable models have been far too inconsistent with this system beyond five days out. Higher confidence will hopefully come by Wednesday.

US Impacts

TOO EARLY TO KNOW SPECIFICS. Timing of the storm has slowed some and **IF** any impacts are felt in the U.S., it would possibly be Sunday or Monday. High seas and rip currents are likely along the coast regardless of where the storm tracks. Anyone from the Gulf Coast States to Maine should have a plan ready to implement if necessary. A detailed list of things you can do now is put together below.

What You Should Do Today

It only takes one hurricane to come in and change your livelihood as we have seen in Texas. Here is a list of a few things you can do to start preparing today.

Have an emergency supply kit for you and your family. A great example can be found here: https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit Trim low hanging, weak or dead limbs/trees around your home. Be informed on your evacuation zones and shelters in your region. Have hurricane proof shutters for windows on your home. Check in often with WBTW for updates on the track. We’ll let you know if any action needs to be taken.