Hurricane Irma remains category 5

6am Thursday, Sept 7th Update:

Hurricane Irma continues to be a large, dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 180 mph.

As of 5am, Irma was located about 50 miles NNE of Dominican Republic. The storm is moving to the WNW at 17 mph.

Hurricane watches are in effect for the northwestern Bahamas and much of Cuba. Irma is likely to bring dangerous wind, storm surge, and rainfall to portions of these areas on Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Irma will continue to move to the WNW for the next couple of days, taking the storm away from Puerto Rico this morning, impacting Dominican Republic and Haiti today and then near the Turks and Caicos Islands and Southeast Bahamas later tonight. Some fluctuations in strength are possible over the next two days, but Irma is expected to remain a dangerous category 5 hurricane for the rest of this week.

At some point over the weekend, Irma should make a turn to the north, possibly toward Florida, possibly making landfall in Miami. Tropical storm force winds could start in southern Florida as soon as Friday night.

Irma’s current WNW track is being steered by a large area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, Irma will come to the edge of this steering flow, and will be drawn northward by a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States.

The big question on who else will be impacted by Irma will depend on when and where the high pressure will stop pushing Irma, and the dip in the jet stream will start to draw the storm northward.

If this happens on Saturday, then Irma may just brush the east coast of Florida, and would pose a threat of a stronger storm impacting the Carolinas. If the turn north waits until Sunday, then Irma could pass through the Straits of Florida before turning north. This path would bring the storm over land in Florida, which would weaken the storm before possible moving toward the Carolinas.

Any impacts from Irma on the Carolinas would be Monday, perhaps lasting into Tuesday. Those impacts range from breezy conditions with some periods of heavy rain, to a glancing blow from a hurricane, to a direct hit from a major hurricane.

There are still lots of questions to be answered about Hurricane Irma, and plenty of time to react in case it heads our way. Our weather will be beautiful today and into the weekend so now is the time to go through your hurricane plan and make sure you are ready for a storm.

StormTracker13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson will host a Facebook Live update and discussion on Hurricane Irma Wednesday evening.

11pm Wednesday, Sept 6 –

Hurricane Irma continues to be a large, dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph. Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic.

As of 8pm, Irma was located about 85 miles NNW of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The storm is moving to the WNW at 16 mph.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra; the northern coasts of Dominican Republic and Haiti; Central & Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Hurricane Watches could be issued for Florida Thursday morning.

Hurricane Irma will continue to move to the WNW for the next couple of days, taking the storm away from Puerto Rico tonight, near or just north of Dominican Republic Thursday and near the Turks and Caicos Islands and Southeast Bahamas Thursday night. Some fluctuations in strength are possible over the next two days, but Irma is expected to remain a dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane.

At some point over the weekend, Irma should make a turn to the north, possibly toward Florida. Tropical storm force winds could start in southern Florida as soon as Friday night.

Irma’s current WNW track is being steered by a large area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, Irma will come to the edge of this steering flow, and will be drawn northward by a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States.

The big question on who else will be impacted by Irma will depend on when and where the high pressure will stop pushing Irma, and the dip in the jet stream will start to draw the storm northward.

If this happens on Saturday, then Irma may just brush the east coast of Florida, and would pose a threat of a stronger storm impacting the Carolinas. If the turn north waits until Sunday, then Irma could pass through the Straits of Florida before turning north. This path would bring the storm over land in Florida, which would weaken the storm before possible moving toward the Carolinas.

Any impacts from Irma on the Carolinas would be Monday, perhaps lasting into Tuesday. Those impacts range from nothing (if the storm completely misses us – which is possible), to a glancing blow from a hurricane, to a direct hit from a major hurricane.

There are still lots of questions to be answered about Hurricane Irma, and plenty of time to react in case it heads our way. Now is the time to go through your hurricane plan and make sure you are ready for a storm.

5am Wednesday, Sept 6 –

Hurricane Irma continues to be a large, dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph. Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the eye of potentially catastrophic category 5 Hurricane Irma was moving away from Barbuda and towards St. Martin. The storm is moving to the WNW at 16 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the northern Dominican coast. Hurricane Watches are in effect as far west as the Southeastern Bahamas and parts of Cuba.

On Wednesday, Irma will move through the Virgin Islands and will impact Puerto Rico. On Thursday, the storm will pass close to Hispaniola, and Thursday night and Friday the hurricane could be impacting the southeast Bahamas and eastern Cuba.

Beyond Saturday, there is still some questions when Irma will make that turn north. Overnight model runs have shifted the storms track farther east, heading up the east side of Florida and up to the South Carolina Coast. The latest model thinking is that the high pressure that has been steering Irma will break down towards the weekend helping Irma to make a sharp turn north near Miami, Florida. This latest shift in the track could have major impacts to our area come Monday and Tuesday of Next week. But again, it is really all based on that turn. Confidence is growing we’ll see some impacts from Irma.

The long term forecast for Irma is still in doubt, but it does appear that the storm will impact the United States.

11pm Tuesday, Sept 5 –

Hurricane Irma continues to be a large, dangerous category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 mph. Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Atlantic.

As of 11pm, Irma was located about 50 miles east of Barbuda in the Leeward Islands. The storm is moving to the WNW at 15 mph. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the northern Dominican coast. Hurricane Watches are in effect as far west as the Southeastern Bahamas and parts of Cuba.

Hurricane Irma is expected to move to the WNW tonight, taking the storm over the northeast Leeward Islands tonight and early tomorrow. On Wednesday, Irma will move through the Virgin Islands, and will impact Puerto Rico. On Thursday, the storm will pass close to Hispaniola, and Thursday night and Friday the hurricane could be impacting the southeast Bahamas and eastern Cuba.

The long term forecast for Irma is still in doubt, but it does appear that the storm will impact the United States, with Florida it’s most likely target. Tropical storm force winds could start in southern Florida Friday night.

Irma will continue on a WNW track through Saturday or Sunday. It is being steered by a large area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean. Over the weekend, Irma will come to the edge of this steering flow, and will be drawn northward by a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States.

The big question on who else will be impacted by Irma will depend on when and where the high pressure will stop pushing Irma, and the dip in the jet stream will start to draw the storm northward.

If this happens on Saturday, then Irma may just brush the east coast of Florida, and would pose a threat of a stronger storm impacting the Carolinas. If the turn north waits until Sunday, then Irma could pass through the Straits of Florida before turning north. This path would bring the storm over land in Florida, which would weaken the storm before possible moving toward the Carolinas.

Any possible impacts from Irma on the Carolinas would be Monday or Tuesday. Those impacts range from nothing (if the storm completely misses us – which is possible), to a glancing blow from a hurricane, to a direct hit from a major hurricane.

There are still lots of questions to be answered about Hurricane Irma, and plenty of time to react in case it heads our way. Now is the time to go through your hurricane plan and make sure you are ready for a storm.

11am Tuesday, Sept 5 –

The latest Hurricane Irma update has been issued by the National Hurricane Center. The center reports that Irma is the strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico in National Hurricane Center (NHC) records.

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

New hurricane watches have been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands, SE Bahamas and the north coast of Haiti, reports the NHC.

The latest update says Irma’s winds are up to 180 mph and the system is moving in a westward direction at about 14 mph.

Below is a detailed explanation on everything we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning. Whether you are nervous or just curious, we encourage you to be informed about this storm.

Current Irma Takeaways

1. Confidence is growing that U.S. will see impacts.

2. Carolina impacts possible, Florida impacts likely.

3. Have a plan and be ready to implement if needed.

4. Rough seas and rip currents likely by Saturday.

5. Inform yourself with the newest facts below.

What We Do Know

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a category 5 storm Tuesday around 8:10 a.m. approaching the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to strengthen a bit more moving into the Caribbean Islands. Reports from NOAA and U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate Irma continues to strengthen and maximum sustained winds have increased to near 175 mph. The National Hurricane Center reports some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Confidence is higher this morning, (Tuesday) with impacts to Florida by the early weekend. This is slightly better news for the Carolinas but we have several days ahead with changes in the forecast still likely. Irma will take a hard right turn to the North at some point at the end of this week. Impacts will become clearer for the Carolinas when we have a better idea on WHEN the turn will happen.

An earlier turn would have larger impacts to the Carolinas than a later turn. Regardless, impacts to the Carolinas are still possible by the end of the weekend.

US Impacts

Impacts are likely in Florida by Friday and Saturday. Irma will likely be a major hurricane during landfall but it is still too early to say where exactly this may be. Impacts in the Carolinas could be felt as early as Sunday or Monday. A sooner turn will bring worse impacts to the Carolinas in terms of wind and rain. Lesser impacts will be felt here the later the turn comes. High seas and rip currents are likely along the entire coast regardless of where the storm tracks. You should be checking your hurricane supply kit and your evacuation plans and have them ready to implement if that time comes. A detailed list of things you can do now is put together below.

What You Should Do Today

It only takes one hurricane to come in and change your livelihood as we have seen in Texas. Here is a list of a few things you can do to start preparing today.

Have an emergency supply kit for you and your family. A great example can be found here: Build a Kit Trim low hanging, weak or dead limbs/trees around your home. Be informed on your evacuation zones and shelters in your region. Have hurricane proof shutters for windows on your home. Check in often with WBTW for updates on the track. We’ll let you know if any action needs to be taken.