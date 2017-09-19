Major Cat 5 Hurricane Maria heading towards Puerto Rico

5AM SEPT 19TH UPDATE:

Extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria is a Cat 5 heading towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. As of 5 am Tuesday, Maria had winds of 160mph, located at 16.0N, 62.3W or about 65 miles west southwest of Guadeloupe. Maria is moving west northwest at about 9mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Anguilla, St. Lucia, Martinique.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday as a powerful cat 4 or 5 hurricane. Maria will be moving through a low-shear

atmospheric environment and mainly over warm waters for the next couple of days. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible in the early part of the forecast period due to eyewall replacement events.Land influences could cause some weakening within the next 36 hours. Later in the forecast period, a modest increase in vertical shear could cause some weakening.

Most of the models along with the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Maria east of the Bahamas and recurring to the northeast away from the U.S. Maria’s track will greatly depend on what Hurricane Jose does. Right now, Jose is forecast to move closer to the New England area and then slowly turn back to the south and stall. If Jose sticks around, high pressure won’t be allowed to move in from the north, leaving a pathway for Maria to turn out to sea. But if Jose weakens or moves out to sea, high pressure will build in turning Maria further west. Right now that is not the forecast, but something to keep a close eye on.