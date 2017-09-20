Major Cat 4 Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall in Puerto Rico

5AM SEPT 20TH UPDATE:

Hurricane Maria completed an eyewall replacement cycle just before making landfall in Puerto Rico around 6:15 this morning. The eye diameter has increased from 10 nautical miles to 30 nautical miles. This has likely contributed to some weakening, and based on the latest observations from the Hurricane Hunters, the intensity is set at 155 miles-per-hour which is at the top of category 4 range. Although there has been a slight reduction of intensity, Maria remains an extremely dangerous hurricane.

Maria continues to move between west-northwest and northwest at about 10 mph. The flow on the south side of a weak mid-level ridge over the western Atlantic is expected to steer the hurricane on this general direction over the next couple of days. This track will bring the center of Maria across Puerto Rico and just north of the eastern Dominican Republic over the next day or so. Some weakening is likely while the system crosses Puerto Rico throughout the day today. After that, a break in the ridge, partially associated with Tropical Storm Jose, should cause Maria to turn north-northwestward, then northward through the weekend. Maria will move into less favorable conditions as it travels east of the Bahamas. Westerly sheer and cooler ocean temperatures, thanks to Irma and Jose, will help to slowly weaken Maria but it is likely to remain a large and powerful hurricane for the next 5 days.

Models do spread after day 5 but they are in fairly good consensus that Maria will pass offshore as it continues to travel up to the north.

8PM SEPT 19TH UPDATE:

Hurricane Maria continues to get stronger this evening. Maximum sustained winds are up to 175 mph, and the central pressure has fallen to 909mb. This is lower than Hurricane Irma, and makes Maria one of the top 10 lowest pressures recorded in Atlantic Hurricanes.

At 8pm, the center of the storm was located 160 miles SE of San Juan, Puerto Rico, moving to the WNW at 10 mph. This motion will continue through tomorrow night, taking the core of the storm near or over St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight, then cross Puerto Rico tomorrow. Hurricane Maria will then move just north of the Dominican Republic tomorrow night and Thursday.

Hurricane Maria will remain a dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane as it crosses Puerto Rico. Slow weakening is expected as the storm moves away from Puerto Rico.

5AM SEPT 19TH UPDATE:

Extremely dangerous Hurricane Maria is a Cat 5 heading towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. As of 5 am Tuesday, Maria had winds of 160mph, located at 16.0N, 62.3W or about 65 miles west southwest of Guadeloupe. Maria is moving west northwest at about 9mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat, U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Anguilla, St. Lucia, Martinique.

On the forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea today, and approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday as a powerful cat 4 or 5 hurricane. Maria will be moving through a low-shear

atmospheric environment and mainly over warm waters for the next couple of days. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible in the early part of the forecast period due to eyewall replacement events.Land influences could cause some weakening within the next 36 hours. Later in the forecast period, a modest increase in vertical shear could cause some weakening.

Most of the models along with the official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings Maria east of the Bahamas and recurring to the northeast away from the U.S. Maria’s track will greatly depend on what Hurricane Jose does. Right now, Jose is forecast to move closer to the New England area and then slowly turn back to the south and stall. If Jose sticks around, high pressure won’t be allowed to move in from the north, leaving a pathway for Maria to turn out to sea. But if Jose weakens or moves out to sea, high pressure will build in turning Maria further west. Right now that is not the forecast, but something to keep a close eye on.