Weather Alert Day, Monday October 23rd

There is the potential for some strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. We are tracking a strong cold front with a potent low pressure system that is currently making it’s way through Tennessee and Alabama. The front is expected to move through our area by Tuesday morning. But out ahead of the front there could be an organized line of strong to severe thunderstorms that is likely to develop.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of our area in a “slight” risk for Severe Weather today into tonight.

At this time, we expect this line could reach areas along and west of Interstate-95 in the 6 to 9 pm time frame and then move across the remainder of the area during the late evening.

The risk for severe weather may linger into the overnight along the coast.

The primary severe weather risk is damaging winds given the strong winds aloft. There is a 5% chance for an isolated tornado that can’t be ruled out with the amount of wind shear we’ll have. The one good news about today’s severe weather setup is the lack of instability which should help to keep widespread severe weather down. The threat for severe weather will die down after 2am Tuesday.