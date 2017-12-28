Blog

Winter Weather Advisory 12-28-17

By

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 10pm Thursday evening until 9am Friday morning for Horry and Georgetown counties.

Very light freezing rain is expected to develop this evening into Friday morning. With temperatures dropping into the upper 20s along the beaches tonight, this will result in rain freezing on contact. The ice that forms will result in very slippery conditions on sidewalks, roads and bridges. Total ice accumulation expected is only a light glaze. But even a light glaze is possible for slippery roadways. Use caution when driving.

 

