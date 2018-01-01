Accumulating snow possible Wednesday

8am Tuesday, January 2, 2018:

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Dillon, Florence, Marion, Robeson, Columbus, Horry and Georgetown counties starting Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. The storm system that is expected to bring a mix of sleet and snow Wednesday late morning should hit the coast in the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. We could start off as some light freezing drizzle and sleet around 11am then the activity should pick up through 2pm. A mix of rain and sleet will creep onto the coast and transition to a snow, sleet, and freezing rain mixture into the evening hours for the coastline and predominantly just snow the further inland the storm moves – through Conway and into Florence.

Through Wednesday evening the moisture will produce snow for all areas, lingering into early Thursday morning. While the storm’s path could shift or change speed, a winter storm watch is in effect through Thursday morning for all counties east of I-95.

Most areas east of I-95 fall into the possibility of 1”-3” inches of snow, with areas west of I-95 receiving just a trace to 1” of snow. Temperatures will remain very cold – with highs only in the low-30s on Wednesday and shifting to the high-30s for Thursday.

8pm Monday, January 1, 2018:

Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY because of the potential for accumulating snow.

Cold air is (obviously) in place, and it will stay very cold into the weekend. A storm system will develop offshore and send moisture into this cold air on Wednesday. The track of this storm that has not yet developed will determine how much moisture heads our way, and whether it will be cold enough for all snow, or if it will warm just enough to mix in some rain. A track closer to the coast will bring more moisture, but also warmer air, so it will be more rain. A track farther offshore will keep much of the moisture offshore, and lower snow amounts. Right now I am thinking 1-3 inches of snow east of I-95. Less than an inch along the coast in Georgetown County.

It will be very cold Wednesday morning, and the snow should start late morning.

If temperatures rise above freezing, there could be a few hours where the snow mixes with rain, especially closer to the coast in the early afternoon.

It should change back over to snow late in the afternoon before ending Wednesday evening.

The extreme cold will continue through Saturday. We should hit 40 Sunday, then 50 Monday.