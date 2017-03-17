Conway police arrest wanted man after call about suspicious car

WBTW News Staff Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, Conway police arrested a wanted man on parole for murder on several drug charges.

A press release from Sergeant Darren Alston says officers responded to Graduate Road in reference to suspicious activity involving a parked car.

On arrival, officers learned the man was wanted by the Conway City Police Department and had a NCIC warrant from Probation and Parole for violation of his probation for murder.

Sergeant Alston says Kwmane Jutei Green, 28, of Conway, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute close proximity of school, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute close proximity of school.

Anyone with further information on Green is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

