County moves forward with ordinance that allows them to tear down old homes

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – County leaders also passed the first reading of an ordinance that will allow them to tear down old, abandoned homes in the county.

County Administrator Chris Eldridge first asked the council to look at the issue during the county’s budget retreat.

Council Chairman Mark Lazarus says there are several old homes in the county that are eye-sores and need to be torn down, and this would give the county the power to make that happen.

Lazarus says any house would go through a notice period and be voted on by council before it’s torn down.

The ordinance needs two more readings to pass.